How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville and Washington, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Washington Capitals, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville faces Washington in a non-conference matchup

Washington Capitals (4-3-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (3-4-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators face the Washington Capitals in a non-conference matchup.

Nashville had a 45-30-7 record overall and a 25-16-2 record at home last season. The Predators scored 262 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.2 per game on 29.7 shots per game.

Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 26-12-6 on the road last season. The Capitals had an 18.4% power play success rate last season, scoring 47 goals on 256 chances.

INJURIES: Predators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: Carl Hagelin: out (hip), Connor Brown: out (lower body), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).