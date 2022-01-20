 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Winnipeg visits Nashville after shutout win

Winnipeg Jets (17-12-6, fifth in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (24-14-3, third in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host Winnipeg after the Jets shut out Detroit 3-0. Connor Hellebuyck earned the victory in the net for Winnipeg after recording 33 saves.

The Predators are 16-7-1 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville is sixth in the Western Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.3 assists.

The Jets are 5-3-2 in division play. Winnipeg ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 20.

Winnipeg took down Nashville 6-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 23. Paul Stastny scored two goals for the Jets in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund leads the Predators with 28 assists and has 33 points this season. Filip Forsberg has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Connor leads the Jets with 20 goals and has 37 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mattias Ekholm: out (covid-19).

Jets: Ville Heinola: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikolaj Ehlers: day to day (undisclosed), Blake Wheeler: out (knee), Paul Stastny: out (covid-19), Nathan Beaulieu: out (covid-19 protocol), Brenden Dillon: out (covid-19).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.