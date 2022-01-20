How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Winnipeg visits Nashville after shutout win

Winnipeg Jets (17-12-6, fifth in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (24-14-3, third in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host Winnipeg after the Jets shut out Detroit 3-0. Connor Hellebuyck earned the victory in the net for Winnipeg after recording 33 saves.

The Predators are 16-7-1 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville is sixth in the Western Conference recording 8.3 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.3 assists.

The Jets are 5-3-2 in division play. Winnipeg ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Kyle Connor with 20.

Winnipeg took down Nashville 6-4 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 23. Paul Stastny scored two goals for the Jets in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikael Granlund leads the Predators with 28 assists and has 33 points this season. Filip Forsberg has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Connor leads the Jets with 20 goals and has 37 points. Nikolaj Ehlers has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Dante Fabbro: out (upper body), Mattias Ekholm: out (covid-19).

Jets: Ville Heinola: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikolaj Ehlers: day to day (undisclosed), Blake Wheeler: out (knee), Paul Stastny: out (covid-19), Nathan Beaulieu: out (covid-19 protocol), Brenden Dillon: out (covid-19).