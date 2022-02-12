How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Nashville Predators face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Nashville Predators vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators Game Preview: Nashville takes home win streak into matchup with Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets (19-17-8, sixth in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (28-15-4, second in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -193, Jets +163; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts Winnipeg looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Predators are 10-4-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 4.7 penalties per game, the most in the Western Conference. Tanner Jeannot leads the team with 24 total penalties.

The Jets are 7-4-3 against Central opponents. Winnipeg averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team serving 50 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 20, Nashville won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 24 goals and has 39 points. Roman Josi has eight assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 48 points, scoring 25 goals and adding 23 assists. Dubois has four goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Jets: 2-5-3, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Matt Benning: day to day (lower body).

Jets: Austin Poganski: out (health protocols), Pierre-Luc Dubois: out (health protocols).