How to Watch Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Premiere with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
Nathan Fielder, who starred on Comedy Central’s four-season, cult faux-business show “Nathan For You,” is making his return to television with “The Rehearsal” on HBO and HBO Max. The comedy is a six-episode series that resurrects Fielder’s unique brand of weirdness, as well as offbeat and nontraditional storytelling. “The Rehearsal” is set to make its debut on Friday, July 15 and you can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch “The Rehearsal”
- When: Friday, July 15
- TV: HBO and HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
About “The Rehearsal”
HBO describes “The Rehearsal” as “a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by ‘rehearsing’ them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?”
The Rehearsal
Fielder serves as the executive producer, writer, director, and star of “The Rehearsal.” You can also find his previous show, “Nathan For You,” available to stream on Hulu, HBO Max, and Paramount+.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Rehearsal” on HBO Max?
HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”