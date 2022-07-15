How to Watch Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Premiere with Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Nathan Fielder, who starred on Comedy Central’s four-season, cult faux-business show “Nathan For You,” is making his return to television with “The Rehearsal” on HBO and HBO Max. The comedy is a six-episode series that resurrects Fielder’s unique brand of weirdness, as well as offbeat and nontraditional storytelling. “The Rehearsal” is set to make its debut on Friday, July 15 and you can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “The Rehearsal”

About “The Rehearsal”

HBO describes “The Rehearsal” as “a new series that explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by ‘rehearsing’ them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?”

The Rehearsal July 15, 2022 With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Nathan Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by “rehearsing” them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?

Fielder serves as the executive producer, writer, director, and star of “The Rehearsal.” You can also find his previous show, “Nathan For You,” available to stream on Hulu, HBO Max, and Paramount+.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “The Rehearsal” on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.