How to Watch National Geographic’s ‘America the Beautiful’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Take a journey through the beauty and wonders of the United States in National Geographic’s “America the Beautiful” only on Disney+. The producers of “Planet Earth” and “Disneynature” explore the unique wildlife and breathtaking vistas of North America. Through specialized fighter jet technology, high-altitude cameras capture the majesty of nature like never before. Take flight on Monday, July 4 with a Subscription to Disney+.

Monday, July 4

About ‘America the Beautiful’

Join narrator Michael B. Jordan (“Black Panther,” “Creed”) as he takes you on a high-flying journey through the wondrous landscapes of North America. For the first time in documentary history, cinema-grade cameras have been mounted on fighter jets creating exciting new ways to view the nation’s vast array of flora and fauna.

The documentary also features a new generation of gyroscopic camera units to get a closer look at animals on the ground. Each installment of the six-episode series will feature a bevy of animals great and small, from proud bald eagles to tiny honeypot ants.

Episode Guide

Land of Heroes: Survival in America takes heroes of all sizes as we follow grizzlies hunting Alaskan caribou, prairie dogs defending against a tornado, and many other iconic stories of persistence and success.

Waterland: Strange and beautiful events occur where land and water meet as black bears navigate their cubs through alligator-infested swampland and dolphins turn to the shoreline in a hunt for food.

Northland: Rugged mountains and barren tundras await musk oxen, beavers and bald eagles as they prepare for the harsh northern winters North America brings.

Wild West: The vast beauty of a desert that reaches outward to the Pacific Ocean marks the heat-blasted home of mountain lions and hummingbirds while migrating grey whales make the longest journey of their lifetimes.

Heartland: Weather is the enemy as wild temperature swings and terrible storms threaten the lives of some of America’s most iconic species.

Brave New World: Stewards of the planet take center stage as humanity learns what must be done to preserve and repair the natural beauty the continent possesses.

