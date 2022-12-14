How to Watch ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
The world-traveling, historical adventures of the “National Treasure” franchise are back! “National Treasure: Edge of History” is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The series follows Jess Valenzuela, a child of immigrants who loves her adopted country nearly as much as she does her family. But her search for answers about her family’s past leads her to adventures she never thought she would be a part of! You can watch National Treasure: Edge of History: Season 1 with a subscription to Disney+.
About 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Series Premiere
“National Treasure” Edge of History” is an expansion of the “National Treasure” movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess - a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family. The quest for more information about her family’s history leads Jess to embark on the adventure of a lifetime, to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.
The series will offer brilliant historical fantasy in the same vein as the “National Treasure” franchise, told from a perspective seen all-too-rarely in media. Catherine Zeta-Jones also stars in the series, and Justin Bartha will return to guest star as Riley Poole, the only character confirmed to return from the original movie series. No word yet on a Nicholas Cage cameo, so audiences will just have to watch every episode of season 1 to see if he makes a surprise appearance!
Can you watch 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Series Premiere for free?
Disney+ does not offer a free trial, but you can watch National Treasure: Edge of History: Season 1 as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
What is the 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Series Premiere episode schedule?
Disney+ will be airing ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Series Premiere on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
- Episode 1: Wednesday, December 14, 2022
- Episode 2: Wednesday, December 14, 2022
- Episode 3: Wednesday, December 21, 2022
- Episode 4: Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Can you watch 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Disney+ catalog, you can download National Treasure: Edge of History: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Series Premiere?
You can watch National Treasure: Edge of History: Season 1 on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'National Treasure: Edge of History' Series Premiere Trailer
