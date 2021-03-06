How to Watch the 2021 NBA All Star Game & Dunk Contest Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

For the first time ever, the NBA will host its All-Star Game, Skills Competition, 3-Point Contest, and Dunk Contest all on the same night. The festivities take place on Sunday, March 7, starting at 6:30 p.m. EST.

How to Watch the NBA All-Star Game and Dunk Contest

When: Sunday, March 7 at 6:30 p.m. EST

TV: TNT

Stream: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

Get ready for the action with TNT NBA Tip-Off at 5:00 p.m. EST, where you’ll hear Turner’s top-notch NBA analysts break down the three contests and the All-Star game proper. Then, at 6:30, the Taco Bell Skills Competition and the Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest will get underway.

In the Skills Competition, All-Stars Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) and Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) join Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis, New York Knicks forward Julius Randle, Orlando Magic Center Nikola Vucevic, and Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington in the NBA’s obstacle course-esque competition that tests players’ dribbling, passing, agility, and shooting skills.

The 3-Point Contest features a murderer’s row of shooters, where all six participants are All-Stars and two of the participants are past contest winners. The field features Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, Chicago Bulls guard and former Slam Dunk Champion Zach LaVine, Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, and the Boston Celtics’ tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

At 8:00 p.m., the 70th NBA All Star Game tips off. The game returns to its blacktop-inspired draft concept, where team captains Lebron James and Kevin Durant draft their teams from the pool of All-Star starters and reserves, and duke it out to see whose team reigns supreme.

During the All-Star Game’s halftime, fans will be treated to the AT&T Slam Dunk contest. The field consists of just three players this year: Indiana Pacers guard Cassius Stanley, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, and New York Knicks rookie sensation Obi Toppin.

