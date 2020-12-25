How to Watch 2020 NBA Christmas Day Games Live Online Without Cable

Straight off the heels of the 2020-21 season opening matches, the NBA is gifting us all with five strong matches on Christmas Day. So, if you’re looking to get some adrenaline pumping while stuck at home on Christmas Day, you can take your pick, or watch all five matches as they will be sprinkled throughout the day. First up are the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat at 12 p.m. ET.

How to Watch NBA Christmas Games

When: Friday, Dec. 25 at 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN

Stream: ABC, ESPN

Following the Pelicans vs. Heat are the Golden State Warriors up against the Milwaukee Bucks at 2:30 p.m. ET then the Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics at 5 p.m. ET, the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 8 p.m. ET and the LA Clippers’ match up against the Denver Nuggets will close out the eventful night at 10:30.

Among the bigger stories of the night is the fact that Kevin Durant is back on the court. Because the NBA season started two months later than normal, the match up between the Nets and the Celtics will only be Durant’s second game thus far. The team faced off against the Warriors on opening night.

All eyes will definitely be on the Clippers vs Nuggets match up as the former will be looking to redeem themselves after blowing a 3-1 lead during the Western Conference mere months ago. With Serge Ibaka freshly signed on the roster, the Clippers defense finally has a big body to go against Nikola Jokic who was a big problem for them during the playoffs. The Nuggets also lost Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee to the Detroit Pistons so the Clippers might have an opening.

How to Stream NBA Christmas Games for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NBA Christmas Games live on ABC and ESPN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

