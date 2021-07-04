How to Watch Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular Live For Free Without Cable

Independence Day is right around the corner, and you’re probably thinking about how you will spend the holiday. One great option is Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular from New York City, on NBC. If you aren’t ready to celebrate in pre-COVID fashion surrounded by large groups of people, or if you simply want to enjoy the show from the comfort of your home, you can tune in with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

When: Sunday, July 4 at 8-10 PM ET/PT

TV: NBC

The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC will feature an amazing fireworks display, as well as performances by top artists. Before the fireworks are set off in New York City, Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire, and others will take the stage. The score includes classic American songs “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful.” Other performances will feature the United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus and Broadway Inspirational Voices.

The 45th annual fireworks display will feature 65,000 shells and effects on five barges on the East River in Midtown Manhattan. If you’re local to the New York City area, this is a free public event.

“It’s a point of pride for us at NBCU to partner with Macy’s for the fireworks celebration that is synonymous with the Fourth of July for countless families across the county,” said Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President, Specials Programming, NBCU Entertainment. “Our lineup of spectacular performers for this Independence Day celebration could only possibly be matched by the fireworks we will see lighting up the sky.”

“As America commemorates Independence Day, we are thrilled to join the celebration with a spectacular Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks display honoring the heroic spirit of our nation,” said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks. “Live from New York City, five barges positioned on the East River will launch an epic celebration that will inspire a renewed sense of hope and optimism among our fellow New Yorkers and viewers nationwide.”

How to Stream the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

