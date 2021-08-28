How to Watch Alcorn State vs. NC Central Live for Free Online on August 28, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the NC Central Eagles face the Alcorn State Braves from Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

NC Central Eagles vs. Alcorn State Braves

The 2021 college football season opens with a HBCU match-up. The MEAC/SWAC Challenge is set for Week 0 in Atlanta, Georgia. College GameDay will be on hand for the event.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options