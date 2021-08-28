 Skip to Content
How to Watch Alcorn State vs. NC Central Live for Free Online on August 28, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the NC Central Eagles face the Alcorn State Braves from Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

NC Central Eagles vs. Alcorn State Braves

The 2021 college football season opens with a HBCU match-up. The MEAC/SWAC Challenge is set for Week 0 in Atlanta, Georgia. College GameDay will be on hand for the event.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

NC Central / Alcorn State Preview

