How to Watch NC State at Pittsburgh Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Saturday, October 3rd, at 12:00 PM ET, the NC State Wolfpack face the #24 Pittsburgh Panthers from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

NC State Wolfpack @ Pittsburgh Panthers

When: Saturday, October 3rd @ 12:00 PM ET

TV: ACC Network

According to GoPack.com, “NC State will be in road action for the second straight week, the second straight week against a ranked ACC foe, as the Wolfpack (1-1) heads to #24 Pitt (3-0).

As we head into this week against Pitt, (head coach) Pat Narduzzi does a really good job with this football team and he’s got an experienced staff,” said NC State head coach Dave Doeren. “They’re a very physical, experienced team. They play complimentary football.

All eyes will be on the which NC State quarterback starts the content under center.

R-Jr. Bailey Hockman started the first two games of the season, and led the Pack to its opening win against Wake Forest. R-So. Devin Leary came off the bench in the Pack’s loss at Virginia Tech last weekend and and completed 12-of-16 passes for 165 yards and a TD in less then two quarters of action.”

Pitt seeks its first 4-0 start in 20 years when it hosts NC State at Heinz Field. The Panthers notched their third victory with a 23-20 win over No. 24 Louisville. NC State visits with a 1-1 record following a 45-24 loss at Virginia Tech.

The Panthers are 3-0 for the first time since 2014 and only the fourth time since 2000. Pitt last opened with four consecutive wins in 2000. Prior to that, Pitt last started 4-0 in 1991 (5-0).”