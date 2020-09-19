How to Watch NC State vs. Wake Forest on ACC Network for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT, the NC State Wolfpack face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons from Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
NC State Wolfpack vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- When: Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: ACC Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|ACC Network
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|^
$10
|-
|•