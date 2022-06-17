How to Watch NCAA Baseball Men’s College World Series Live for Free Without Cable

It all comes down to this. Eight of the best college baseball teams in the country have assembled in Omaha, Neb. to chase the NCAA national title, and ESPN will be on hand for every game of the Men’s College World Series beginning on Friday, July 17. You can watch all of the action as Stanford, Texas A&M, Texas, Auburn, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss vie for the crown with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the Men’s College World Series

When: Beginning on Friday, June 17 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, ESPN2

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

All games will also be available on the ESPN App.

About the Men’s College World Series

The NCAA Baseball Tournament started with 64 teams and now only eight remain. No. 2 Stanford, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 9 Texas, No. 14 Auburn, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss have all arrived in Omaha, Neb. in hopes of raising the national championship trophy in a week and a half, and you can catch every pitch of the Men’s College World Series on ESPN and ESPN2.

There could be as many as 14 games through the set of double-elimination series before two teams advance to the best-of-three championship series starting on Saturday, June 25.

Oklahoma, Stanford, and Texas are the only three teams remaining that have already won a baseball national title, although none has done so in 15 years. However, by returning to the MCWS, the Longhorns have extended their record of having the most appearances in Omaha with their 38th trip.

The worldwide leader in sports will deploy two broadcast teams to Omaha with the “Sunday Night Baseball” pairing of Karl Ravech and Eduardo Pérez leading the way. The two MCWS vets will be joined by Ben McDonald and reporter Dani Wexelman. The second team will feature Mike Monaco, Chris Burke, Kyle Peterson, and Kris Budden.

In addition to the games on ESPN and ESPN2, the family of networks will also have coverage on ESPN.com, the SEC Network, and the ACC Network

Game Date Time (ET) Matchup Network 1 Fri, Jun 17 2 p.m. Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M ESPN 2 7 p.m. Notre Dame vs. Texas ESPN 3 Sat, Jun 18 2 p.m. Arkansas vs. Stanford ESPN 4 7 p.m. Ole Miss vs. Auburn ESPN2 5 Sun, Jun 19 2 p.m. Elimination Bracket Losers of Game 1 vs. Game 2 ESPN 6 7 p.m. Winners Bracket Winners of Games 1 vs. Game 2 ESPN2 7 Mon, Jun 20 2 p.m. Elimination Bracket Losers of Games 3 vs. 4 ESPN 8 7 p.m. Winners Bracket Winners of Games 3 vs. 4 ESPN 9 Tue, Jun 21 2 p.m. Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 ESPN 10 7 p.m. Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 ESPN2 11 Wed, Jun 22 2 p.m. Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 ESPN 12 7 p.m. Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 ESPN 13 Thu, Jun 23 2 p.m. If Necessary – Game 11 Teams ESPN 14 7 p.m. If Necessary – Game 12 Teams ESPN2 Fri, Jun 24 8 p.m. MCWS Finals Preview Show ESPN Finals Sat, Jun 25 7 p.m. Finals Game 1 ESPN Finals Sun, Jun 26 3 p.m. Finals Game 2 ESPN Finals Mon, Jun 27 7 p.m. Finals Game 3 — If necessary ESPN

All Live TV Streaming Options