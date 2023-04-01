 Skip to Content
How to Watch NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

There’s been plenty of Madness this March, but the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament is coming down to its final contests. There are only four teams remaining in the competition: Florida Atlantic, San Diego State, Miami and University of Connecticut. The Final Four games take place Saturday, April 1 on CBS and Paramount+. You’ll need the Premium tier of Paramount+ to watch them, or you can see both contests with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch both 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four games with a subscription to Paramount+ Premium thanks to the 24/7 livestream of your local CBS affiliate available exclusively on that tier.

This year’s Final Four features not one, not two, but three teams who have never made it this far in the tournament. To make things even more historic, two of them are from Florida. San Diego State, Miami and Florida Atlantic have each never been to a Final Four before 2023, and all will be playing their hearts out to ensure their run doesn’t end one stop short of the championship game.

The other Final Four participant this year has definitely been here before. That would be UConn, who has been to five Final Fours before 2023, and walked away with a championship in four of those instances. It’s safe to say the moment won’t be too big for the Huskies, though they won’t be underestimating anyone.

Check out a TV schedule of the 2023 Final Four below!

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms
Saturday, April 1 4:09 p.m. Florida Atlantic vs. San Diego State CBS, Paramount+
6:49 p.m. Miami vs. UConn CBS, Paramount+

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

