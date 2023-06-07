 Skip to Content
How to Watch NCAA Softball Women’s College World Series Finals, Florida State vs. Oklahoma Live Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 NCAA Softball season is nearly at an end, but there’s still the small (huge) matter of determining who the champion will be! The Florida State Seminoles will face the University of Oklahoma Sooners in the 2023 Women’s College World Series Finals, starting Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. The entire 2023 NCAA Softball campaign has led to this moment, and you can see who walks away victorious with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch the 2023 Women’s College World Series Finals

About 2023 Women’s College World Series Finals

The 2023 Women’s College World Series Finals will be a best-of-three series, pitting No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma against No. 3 Florida State. Florida State will be participating in their second finals in the past three years, having lost the WCWS in three games in 2021. The team has ridden steady offense and the closing power of Kathryn Sandercock all the way to the Finals once again this year.

The opponent they lost that 2021 series to was Oklahoma, who now has the chance to beat Florida State for the second time in three years to claim the national championship. The Sooners needed nine innings to beat Stanford in the semifinals, but Tiare Jennings finally brought the winning runs home to give Oklahoma the edge. They’ll need Jennings to be at her best to take down Florida State this year. The good news is they’ll have a measure of home-field advantage, as the Women’s College World Series always takes place at Oklahoma City’s USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Platforms
Wednesday, June 7 8 p.m. Florida State vs. Oklahoma ESPN
Thursday, June 8 7:30 p.m. Florida State vs. Oklahoma ESPN
Friday, June 9 8 p.m. Florida State vs. Oklahoma* ESPN

{*} denotes if necessary.

How to Stream 2023 Women’s College World Series Finals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 Women’s College World Series Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Watch Florida State vs. Oklahoma from 2021 WCWS

