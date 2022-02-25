How to Watch Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Nebraska Cornhuskers face the #25 Iowa Hawkeyes from Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

The Nebraska vs. Iowa game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Iowa on fuboTV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Iowa on Sling TV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Iowa on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Iowa on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Iowa on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Iowa game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Iowa on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Nebraska vs. Iowa game.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Iowa on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the Nebraska vs. Iowa game.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Preview: Murray leads No. 25 Iowa against Nebraska after 28-point performance

Iowa Hawkeyes (19-8, 9-7 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-20, 1-15 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -11.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Iowa visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Keegan Murray scored 28 points in Iowa’s 86-60 victory over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Cornhuskers are 7-11 in home games. Nebraska has a 3-18 record against teams above .500.

The Hawkeyes are 9-7 in Big Ten play. Iowa is fourth in college basketball scoring 83.6 points per game while shooting 45.9%.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Hawkeyes won 98-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Murray led the Hawkeyes with 37 points, and Derrick Walker led the Cornhuskers with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce McGowens is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cornhuskers. Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Murray is averaging 23.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and two blocks for the Hawkeyes. Jordan Bohannon is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 79.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.