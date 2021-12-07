How to Watch Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Nebraska Cornhuskers face the #24 Michigan Wolverines from Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Michigan Wolverines

Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Preview: Michigan looks to extend streak vs Nebraska

Michigan (5-3, 0-0) vs. Nebraska (5-4, 0-1)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Nebraska. Michigan has won by an average of 19 points in its last five wins over the Cornhuskers. Nebraska’s last win in the series came on Jan. 18, 2018, a 72-52 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Nebraska’s Bryce McGowens has averaged 17.3 points and 6.9 rebounds while Alonzo Verge Jr. has put up 15 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists. For the Wolverines, Hunter Dickinson has averaged 14.5 points and 8.5 rebounds while Eli Brooks has put up 14.4 points and four rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Verge has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Nebraska field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Michigan is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Wolverines are 0-3 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

STREAK STATS: Nebraska has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 80.5 points while giving up 65.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-best rate in the country. The Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16 percent of all possessions (ranked 322nd among Division I teams).