How to Watch North Dakota vs. Nebraska Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT, the Nebraska Cornhuskers face the North Dakota Fighting Hawks from Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in Lincoln, NE. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks

The Nebraska vs. North Dakota game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream Big Ten Network on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. North Dakota on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. North Dakota game on Big Ten Network with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM “Choice Plan”, plus $20 OFF Your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. North Dakota on fuboTV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. North Dakota game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. North Dakota on Sling TV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. North Dakota game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Get 50% OFF. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. North Dakota on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. North Dakota game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. North Dakota on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. North Dakota game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Nebraska vs. North Dakota Live Stream

North Dakota vs. Nebraska Game Preview: Cornhuskers looking to bounce back against FCS North Dakota

North Dakota (0-0) at Nebraska (0-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network)

Line: No early line on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Nebraska leads 1-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Nebraska desperately needs to bounce back after the 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland ratcheted up the heat on Scott Frost. The Cornhuskers are 13-0 against Football Championship Subdivision opponents and should win easily, the key word being “should.” North Dakota will play a Power Five opponent for the fourth time since its Division I era started in 2008. The Fighting Hawks are 1-9 against Bowl Subdivision opponents, their only win coming against Wyoming in 2015.

KEY MATCHUP

North Dakota plays an aggressive defensive style, and Nebraska’s offensive line and running backs will need to be ready for a bevy of blitzes. The Hawks bring back only four defensive starters, but one of them is leading tackler Devon Krzanowski at middle linebacker. The Huskers’ offensive line is looking for a more polished performance after clearing the way for just 3.5 yards per rush against Northwestern (2.1 not counting Anthony Grant’s 46-yard touchdown run) and giving up a couple sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

North Dakota: QB Tommy Schuster gives the Hawks a steady hand after starting 18 games, including all 11 last season. He threw for a career-high 345 yards in his previous start against an FBS team, 2021 Mountain West champion Utah State, and his completion rate of 65.5% led the Missouri Valley Conference.

Nebraska: DE Ochaun Mathis came to Nebraska to be a disruptor. The heralded TCU transfer made a quiet 10 tackles against Northwestern, only one in the second half, and had no quarterback hurries. The Huskers need more from him.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska won the only previous meeting, 33-0, in 1961. … North Dakota will be paid a $515,000 guarantee for this game and $560,000 for a return visit in 2026. … Casey Thompson’s 355 yards passing against Northwestern was a Nebraska record for a quarterback in his first start. … The Hawks ranked third in the FCS in sacks allowed at 0.71 per game. … Bubba Schweigert enters his ninth season at North Dakota coach with a 47-40 record, including 5-6 last season. The Hawks are picked seventh in the 11-team Missouri Valley Conference preseason poll.

