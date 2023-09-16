 Skip to Content
Northern Illinois Huskies Nebraska Cornhuskers
College Football FS1

How to Watch Northern Illinois vs. Nebraska 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Matt Tamanini

Things have not gone according to plan for new Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule on this young college football season. The Huskers have dropped their first two games in heartbreaking fashion and will hope the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. ET against the Northern Illinois Huskies. The MAC school is 1-1 on the campaign and is looking for its second Power 5 victory of the season. Don’t miss any of the action on FS1, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: Memorial Stadium | One Memorial Stadium Drive, Lincoln, NE 68588
  • TV: FS1
  • Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Game?

The Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois game will be streaming on FS1, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream FS1 on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAM Fubo Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Get 50% Off Sign Up
$74.99 $85.98 $69.99 $25 $40 $40 $72.99
FS1 - -

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois on Sling TV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois game on FS1 with a buy-link: sling-tv text: subscription to Sling TV). For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois game on FS1 with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

DIRECTV is currently locked into a retransmission fee dispute with local station owner Nexstar, so some local affiliates, are currently blacked out on the service.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois on Fubo?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois game on FS1 with a 1-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois game on FS1 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois game on FS1 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Live Stream

