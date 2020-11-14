How to Watch Nebraska vs. Penn State on Fox Sports 1 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST, the Nebraska Cornhuskers face the Penn State Nittany Lions from Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in Lincoln, NE. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
- When: Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•