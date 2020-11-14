 Skip to Content
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Penn State on Fox Sports 1 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM EST, the Nebraska Cornhuskers face the Penn State Nittany Lions from Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in Lincoln, NE. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

fuboTV

Price: $59.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $54.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV NOW

Price: $54.99
Includes: Fox Sports 1 + 23 Top Cable Channels