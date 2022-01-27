 Skip to Content
How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Live Online on January 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Nebraska Cornhuskers face the #8 Wisconsin Badgers from Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game is airing exclusively on Big Ten Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Wisconsin Badgers

The Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game will be streaming on Big Ten Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Big Ten Network on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Wisconsin on fuboTV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Wisconsin on Sling TV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Wisconsin on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Wisconsin on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Wisconsin on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game on Big Ten Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Wisconsin on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game.

Can you stream Nebraska vs. Wisconsin on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Big Ten Network so you won’t be able to stream the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Big Ten Network≥ $89.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Big Ten Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Big Ten Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Live Stream

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Game Preview: No. 11 Wisconsin faces Nebraska following Davis' 25-point outing

Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Jonathan Davis scored 25 points in Wisconsin’s 86-74 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

The Cornhuskers are 6-7 in home games. Nebraska is 2-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Badgers are 6-2 against conference opponents. Wisconsin ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Crowl averaging 1.7.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce McGowens is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Alonzo Verge Jr. is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Davis is shooting 43.8% and averaging 19.8 points for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

