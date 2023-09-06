How to Watch ‘Never Let Him Go’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

When authorities found Scott Johnson’s body at the base of an Australian cliff in 1988 and ruled his death a suicide, his brother Steve Johnson was left both grieving and unsatisfied. What followed was a 35-year pursuit for answers regarding the “murky circumstances” surrounding Scott’s death. Hulu will release the groundbreaking four-part ABC News Studios docu-series “Never Let Him Go” on Wednesday, Sept. 6, tracking Steve’s three-and-a-half-decade journey to find out what really happened to his brother, a gay American mathematician, and the dozens of similar unsolved cases involving gay men in the country. You can watch Never Let Him Go with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Never Let Him Go’ Premiere

“Never Let Him Go” is a 35-year journey as one brother tries to solve his brother’s death.

In 1988, authorities found the body of Scott Johnson, a gay American mathematician, at the base of a cliff in Australia and declared his death a suicide. But the “murky circumstances” surrounding the event led his older brother Steve Johnson into a decades-long pursuit for answers to find out what really happened to his brother. And as Steve’s personal investigation garnered international attention, it led to a public reckoning in Australia about the pattern of violence against the LGBTQ+ community.

The four-part series also led to a surprise in real-time: as the series was in production, the filmmakers captured a breakthrough as 35 years after Scott’s death, his killer confessed and was sentenced in June of this year in the New South Wales Supreme Court. Now, as Steve finally finds the answers he’s being seeking for decades, he has to decide if his quest for justice is complete or, with dozens of similar unsolved cases involving the deaths of gay men in Australia, if it has only just begun.

The ABC News Studios docu-series features never-before-seen evidence from the investigation, personal home videos, rare archival footage, and interviews, including first-ever interviews with law enforcement officials who worked on the case in the ’80s in Sydney.

Can you watch ‘Never Let Him Go’ Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Never Let Him Go on Hulu.

Can you watch ‘Never Let Him Go’ Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Never Let Him Go and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Never Let Him Go’ Premiere?

You can watch Never Let Him Go on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Never Let Him Go’ Premiere Trailer