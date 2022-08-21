How to Watch ‘Never Would Have Made It’: The Marvin Sapp Story Live Without Cable

The Marvin Sapp biopic chronicles the prominent gospel music artist and preacher’s Michigan upbringing, battle against teenage alcohol abuse, love for MaLinda Prince, rise in the music industry and growth in his faith. “Never Would Have Made It’: The Marvin Sapp Story” will air on TV One on Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET. You can stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “‘Never Would Have Made It’: The Marvin Sapp Story”

About “‘Never Would Have Made It’: The Marvin Sapp Story”

Sapp came into prominence more than 30 years ago as a member of Commissioned and is widely known for his award-winning, chart-topping crossover hit “Never Would Have Made It.”

Currently, he is an author, radio show host and senior pastor of The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Dallas, Texas and pastor emeritus of Lighthouse Full Life Center in Grand Rapids, Michigan - the church he founded with his late wife.

Chaz Lamar Shepherd (“Marvel’s Luke Cage” “The Game”) will take on the lead role as Marvin Sapp. Joining Shepherd is Ambre Anderson (“Power Book II” “Manifest Evil”) who is cast as Sapp’s wife, MaLinda Prince Sapp.

How to Stream “‘Never Would Have Made It’: The Marvin Sapp Story” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “‘Never Would Have Made It’: The Marvin Sapp Story” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM and Philo.

All Live TV Streaming Options