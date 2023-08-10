How to Watch Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Game Live Online on August 10, 2023: TV & Streaming

It’s Preseason Week 1 and that means that the wait is over for football fans. Tonight at 7:00 PM EDT at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Massachusetts, the New England Patriots face the Houston Texans. The game is airing exclusively on WBZ(CBS) in Boston and KTRK (ABC) in Houston, which you can stream either with a Live TV Streaming Service. The game will also be nationally televised, so the good news is that you can still watch it with NFL+ or NFL Network if you are out of market (more on that below).

New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans: How to Watch

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Boston the game is streaming on WBZ, the CBS affiliate, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM in the area. Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth and studio analysis by senior editor Paul Perillo.

In Houston, the game is streaming on KTRK’s ABC channel, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. Steve Burton will provide sideline analysis. Devin and Jason McCourty will be featured in “The McCourty TwinCast” to complement the broadcast.

The Patriots Preseason games are also available on the “Patriots Preseason Television Network” in other locations outside of Boston. Here’s a list of those locations and channels:

Massachusetts

Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4

Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine

Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8

Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Rhode Island

Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Vermont

Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13

Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2

Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5

These channels are also available on Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV if you live locally. There’s a comparison of each streamer below with their respective channels that will carry the game.

You’ll see that some live streaming platforms offer free trials, while others don’t. DIRECTV STREAM is our top choice if you are watching your local Patriots game or Texan game because of the number of channels they provide, the unlimited DVR, the ease to cancel from month-to-month, and the access to other nationally televised games that are broadcasted during the regular season.

Hulu Live TV is another great option for Patriots and Texan games, but due to their scheduled rate hikes set for October and a lack of a free trial, we’d only suggest this if you want access to ESPN+ and Disney+ too (which come with your monthly subscription free of charge).

For those out of market, your go-to will be NFL Network or NFL+ for this specific preseason game. The downside is that not all preseason games will be nationally televised and NFL+ is restricted to non-TV screens.

🇨🇦 If you live in Canada, DAZN is your only choice.

Can you stream New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans on NFL Network?

For those who live outside of those markets, the game will be airing on NFL Network, which is available on Sling TV “Blue Plan” as the cheapest option - plus you can save 50% on your first month. You can also stream it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can You Watch New England Patriots vs. Houston Texans on NFL+?

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online. The thing to note about NFL+, though, is that it restricted to laptops and phone screens only (cannot be telecast via airplay or chromecast).

NFL+ just raised their prices today to $6.99 per month, where it will stay. However, the good news is that you can also get NFL Network if you are on the NFL+ Premium package for another $8/mo.

Can You Watch the Patriots vs Texans Game on Amazon Prime Video?

While Amazon Prime Video is the spot for Thursday Night Football games, that only applies to one preseason game on August 24th and 16 regular season games. Because this is a preseason Patriots vs Texans game not on that schedule, it is only available via a local broadcaster for in-market watchers or via the NFL Network. See above on how to stream either.

However, don’t rule Amazon Prime out just yet. You’ll definitely want it for the regular season because the Patriots will appear on Thursday Night Football on December 7th against the Steelers. Plus, any other Thursday Night football game will be exclusive to Amazon this 2023 season.

What Devices Can You Watch the Patriots vs Texas Game on?

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Here are your options again:

All Live TV Streaming Services

Houston Texans vs. New England Patriots Game Preview: Aug 10, 2023

New England Patriots gear up to take on the Houston Texans in an electrifying preseason clash. This encounter marks only the second time that these two teams have crossed paths in the preseason arena. Their inaugural preseason face-off took place on August 19, 2017, in Houston, culminating in a 27-23 victory for the Texans. Prior to this intense matchup, both squads engaged in invigorating joint practice sessions at the Texans’ preseason training camp site nestled in the picturesque landscape of West Virginia.

Delving into their historical rivalry, the Patriots and the Texans have faced each other on the regular season battlefield numerous times, with the Patriots establishing a formidable 9-3 lead in these matchups. Their dominance extends even further in the postseason realm, with the Patriots clinching victory in all two of their postseason encounters. When playing in the familiar confines of their home stadium, the Patriots have showcased their prowess, maintaining an impeccable 5-0 record against the Texans in regular season games. This home field advantage is shared with only one other team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, whom the Patriots also boast a perfect 5-0 record against.

Turning our attention to their most recent clash, the Patriots locked horns with the Texans on October 21, 2021, in Houston. This thrilling contest witnessed the Patriots emerging triumphant with a hard-fought 25-22 victory, adding yet another chapter to their storied rivalry.

However, the roots of this rivalry delve deeper into history. Even before the Texans entered the league, the New England Patriots and the Houston Oilers were already familiar adversaries. Harking back to the days of the American Football League, these two teams clashed twice annually from 1960 to 1969, accumulating a total of 33 face-offs before the Oilers’ relocation to Tennessee after the 1996 season.