How to Watch Washington Football Team vs. New England Patriots Preseason Live Online Without Cable on August 12, 2021: Streaming
On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New England Patriots face the Washington Football Team from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. The game is airing exclusively on NFL Network, WRC, and WBZ, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
New England Patriots vs. Washington Football Team
- When: Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT
- TV: NFL Network, WRC, and WBZ
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV
In Boston the game is streaming on WBZ, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Washington, the game is streaming on WRC, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. NFL Network is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Game Preview
The New England Patriots will open the 2021 preseason against the Washington Football Team and play in front of the Gillette Stadium fans for the first time since the 2019 postseason when they faced the Tennessee Titans in an AFC Wild Card Game on Jan. 4, 2020. The Patriots will face Washington in the preseason for the 23rd time, tying the Philadelphia Eagles for the second-most frequent preseason opponent.
Other Local Affiliates Airing The Game
Washington
NBC Sports Washington
WBFF (FOX/45 - Baltimore)
WTKR (CBS/3 - Norfolk VA)
WRLH (My/35.2 - Richmond VA)
WSLS (NBC/10 - Roanoke VA)
New England
WNAC (CW/64.2 - Providence)
WCTX (My/9 - New Haven CT)
WWLP (NBC/22 - Springfield MA)
WMUR (ABC/9 - Manchester NH)
WMTW (ABC/8 - Portland ME)
WVII (ABC/7 - Bangor ME)
