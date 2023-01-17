How to Watch New Japan Pro Wrestling: Wrestle Kingdom 17 Live for Free Without Cable

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom is one of the most anticipated events on the wrestling calendar — and this year’s installment is no different. AXS TV continues its partnership with NJPW to bring Wrestle Kingdom 17 to English-speaking viewers across North America over five weeks. You can see all of the high-octane wrestling action from Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17

When: Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET TV: AXS TV

AXS TV Streaming: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About Wrestle Kingdom 17

SPOILERS AHEAD

AXS TV’s presentation of Wrestle Kingdom 17 covers night 1 of the event, which took place on Jan. 4, 2023. The first night of AXS TV’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage saw Kenny Omega defeat Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in a thrilling 30+ minute bout. This week’s coverage will revolve around Night 1’s main event, which saw Kazuchika Okada reclaim the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from “Switchblade” Jay White.

There’s no word yet on whether we’ll see other matches from night 1, including Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Ren Narita for the NJPW Television Championship, Hiromu Takahashi vs. Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado vs. Master Wato for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, Bishamon vs. FTR for the IWGP Tag Team Championship, and Kairi vs. Tam Nakano for the IWGP Women’s Championship. The last match is of global wrestling importance because, following Kairi’s victory, it was revealed that former WWE women’s champion Sasha Banks joined NJPW under the alias Mercedes Mone.

Night 2 of Wrestle Kingdom 17 will air on Jan. 21 overseas, and we’ll likely see matches from this event take place on the nights of Jan. 26, Feb. 2, and Feb. 9.

How to Stream Wrestle Kingdom 17 for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services