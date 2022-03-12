 Skip to Content
How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, MSG+, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Los Angeles, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, MSG+, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Anaheim faces New Jersey for non-conference showdown

Anaheim Ducks (27-24-9, sixth in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (21-32-5, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey and Anaheim face off in a non-conference matchup.

The Devils have gone 13-14-3 in home games. New Jersey has scored 176 goals and is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with 19.

The Ducks are 11-13-5 in road games. Anaheim ranks 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.8 assists.

In their last matchup on Nov. 2, Anaheim won 4-0. Ryan Getzlaf recorded a team-high 3 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bratt leads the Devils with 19 goals and has 55 points. Jack Hughes has six goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Trevor Zegras leads the Ducks with 27 total assists and has 43 points. Adam Henrique has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .899 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .861 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Nico Hischier: day to day (lower body).

Ducks: Isac Lundestrom: day to day (lower body).

