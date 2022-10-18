How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Los Angeles, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils and Ducks hit the ice in non-conference matchup

Anaheim Ducks (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (0-2-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -181, Ducks +151; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils take on the Anaheim Ducks in a non-conference matchup.

New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall and a 16-20-5 record in home games last season. The Devils scored 245 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.0 per game on 31.2 shots per game.

Anaheim went 31-37-14 overall and 14-18-9 on the road a season ago. The Ducks committed 3.7 penalties per game and served 9.3 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Devils: Tyce Thompson: out (lower body), Nico Hischier: out (hamstring), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).