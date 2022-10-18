 Skip to Content
How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on October 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Los Angeles, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

Anaheim Ducks vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils and Ducks hit the ice in non-conference matchup

Anaheim Ducks (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (0-2-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -181, Ducks +151; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils take on the Anaheim Ducks in a non-conference matchup.

New Jersey had a 27-46-9 record overall and a 16-20-5 record in home games last season. The Devils scored 245 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.0 per game on 31.2 shots per game.

Anaheim went 31-37-14 overall and 14-18-9 on the road a season ago. The Ducks committed 3.7 penalties per game and served 9.3 penalty minutes per game last season.

INJURIES: Devils: Tyce Thompson: out (lower body), Nico Hischier: out (hamstring), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Ducks: Sam Carrick: out (hip), Urho Vaakanainen: out (undisclosed), John Moore: out (undisclosed).

