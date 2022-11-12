 Skip to Content
How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Phoenix, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Arizona Coyotes vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils host the Coyotes after Hischier's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (5-6-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (10-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Arizona Coyotes after Nico Hischier scored two goals in the Devils’ 4-3 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators.

New Jersey has a 10-3-0 record overall and a 6-2-0 record in home games. The Devils have gone 8-1-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Arizona has a 5-6-1 record overall and a 5-4-0 record on the road. The Coyotes have a -11 scoring differential, with 35 total goals scored and 46 allowed.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Devils won the previous matchup 6-2. Hischier scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hischier has six goals and eight assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Lawson Crouse has six goals and two assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 9-1-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (upper-body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (wrist).

