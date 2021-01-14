How to Watch Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN (Boston) and MSG+ (New Jersey), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins come in with a new captain in Patrice Bergeron, after Zdeno Chara went to the Capitals. They will have many of the same players that lead them to the top of the Eastern Conference last year. Returning is David Krejci, Brad Marchand, and Charlie McAvoy.

The Devils are looking for a big year from former #1 draft pick Jack Hughes. He will have to take it to a new-level and they will need to see a rebound year from P.K. Subban to compete in the tough new East Division.

