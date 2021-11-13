How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils face the Bruins on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Boston Bruins (6-5-0, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (7-3-2, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +110, Bruins -132; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey comes into a matchup against Boston as winners of three straight games.

The Devils are 4-1-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. Mason Geertsen leads the team serving 19 total minutes.

The Bruins are 4-4-0 against conference opponents. Boston ranks 25th in the Eastern Conference with 34.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with six goals, adding four assists and collecting 10 points. Dougie Hamilton has 7 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Brad Marchand has 16 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 10 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has five goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Bruins: Trent Frederic: day to day (upper body).