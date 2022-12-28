Where to Watch Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on December 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins

When: Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Sling TV

In New York, Boston, and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV. It's also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils bring home slide into game against the Bruins

Boston Bruins (27-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -114, Devils -107; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils are looking to end their five-game home losing streak with a victory over the Boston Bruins.

New Jersey is 22-10-2 overall and 10-8-1 at home. The Devils have gone 11-4-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Boston is 27-4-3 overall and 9-4-1 on the road. The Bruins have a 26-2-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 13 goals and 18 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 24 goals and 22 assists for the Bruins. Hampus Lindholm has six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-1-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), John Marino: day to day (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Ryan Graves: out (lower body), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

Bruins: None listed.