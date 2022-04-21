How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres

In New York and Buffalo the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Buffalo, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Buffalo Sabres vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Sabres visit the Devils after Thompson's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (29-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-42-7, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host Buffalo after Tage Thompson scored two goals in the Sabres’ 5-3 win against the Flyers.

The Devils are 15-25-4 in conference play. New Jersey is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Sabres are 8-13-4 against opponents from the Atlantic. Buffalo has converted on 22% of power-play opportunities, recording 46 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Dec. 29, New Jersey won 4-3. Jack Hughes recorded a team-high 3 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andreas Johnsson leads the Devils with a plus-seven in 67 games this season. Nico Hischier has nine assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Thompson has 63 total points while scoring 36 goals and totaling 27 assists for the Sabres. Victor Olofsson has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .868 save percentage.

Sabres: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand).

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (undisclosed), Cody Eakin: day to day (undisclosed).