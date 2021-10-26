 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG+≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

Flames vs. Devils Game Preview: Calgary puts road win streak on the line against New Jersey

By The Associated Press
Calgary Flames (3-1-1, second in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (3-1-0, seventh in the Metropolitan)
Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -111, Flames -109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hits the road against New Jersey aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record at home in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Devils recorded three shutouts last season while compiling an .891 save percentage.

Calgary went 26-27-3 overall with a 11-15-2 record on the road a season ago. The Flames scored 155 total goals last season while collecting 270 assists.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body).
Flames: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.