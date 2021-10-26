How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames

When: Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG+

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In New York the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Flames vs. Devils Game Preview: Calgary puts road win streak on the line against New Jersey

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (3-1-1, second in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (3-1-0, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -111, Flames -109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Calgary hits the road against New Jersey aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record at home in the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Devils recorded three shutouts last season while compiling an .891 save percentage.

Calgary went 26-27-3 overall with a 11-15-2 record on the road a season ago. The Flames scored 155 total goals last season while collecting 270 assists.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Devils: Jonathan Bernier: day to day (lower body).

Flames: None listed.