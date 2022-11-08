How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on November 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Calgary Flames vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Flames bring losing streak into game against the Devils

Calgary Flames (5-4-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (9-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils -126, Flames +105; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames aim to end their five-game losing streak with a victory against the New Jersey Devils.

New Jersey is 9-3-0 overall and 4-2-0 in home games. The Devils have scored 44 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank ninth in the league.

Calgary has a 1-0-1 record on the road and a 5-4-2 record overall. The Flames have a 1-3-2 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Devils won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup. Fabian Zetterlund led the Devils with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has five goals and 12 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has scored five goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

Rasmus Andersson has one goal and seven assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 9-1-0, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Flames: Michael Stone: out (undisclosed), Oliver Kylington: out (undisclosed), Christopher Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).