How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Raleigh, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey takes on Carolina, seeks to break 3-game skid

Carolina Hurricanes (27-8-2, first in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (14-19-5, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +174, Hurricanes -214; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey aims to break its three-game skid with a victory against Carolina.

The Devils are 10-10-3 in conference play. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 0.7.

The Hurricanes are 5-3-0 against the rest of their division. Carolina has scored 132 goals and is fourth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 17.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bratt leads the Devils with 23 assists and has 33 points this season. Jack Hughes has four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Aho leads the Hurricanes with 17 goals and has 42 points. Teuvo Teravainen has five goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.6 assists, four penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: A.J. Greer: day to day (undisclosed), Ty Smith: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: out (health and safety protocols), Antti Raanta: day to day (upper body), Martin Necas: out (covid-19).