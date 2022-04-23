How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South). In New York, the game is streaming on MSG.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Raleigh, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey hosts Carolina on 5-game home skid

Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-43-7, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey takes on Carolina looking to break its five-game home slide.

The Devils are 9-13-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan. New Jersey ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 8.1 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

The Hurricanes are 13-8-1 against the rest of their division. Carolina is 13th in the Eastern Conference with 34.1 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

Carolina knocked off New Jersey 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals, adding 30 assists and totaling 56 points. Yegor Sharangovich has six goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 36 goals and has 78 points. Jordan Staal has 11 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .873 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand).

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: day to day (undisclosed), Jordan Staal: day to day (upper body).