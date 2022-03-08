How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Denver, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Kadri and Colorado take on New Jersey

Colorado Avalanche (41-11-5, first in the Central) vs. New Jersey Devils (20-31-5, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +173, Avalanche -213; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri and Colorado take on New Jersey. He currently ranks sixth in the in the NHL with 72 points, scoring 22 goals and recording 50 assists.

The Devils have gone 12-13-3 in home games. New Jersey has scored 170 goals and is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with 19.

The Avalanche have gone 18-8-2 away from home. Colorado averages 10.7 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 3.9 goals and 6.8 assists per game.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bratt leads the Devils with 32 assists and has 51 points this season. Jack Hughes has 14 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Gabriel Landeskog leads the Avalanche with 30 goals and has 58 points. Cale Makar has two goals and 14 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.2 assists, four penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal).