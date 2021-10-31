How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on October 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Columbus, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey hosts Columbus after Johnsson's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (4-3-0, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (4-2-0, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -120, Blue Jackets -100; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets visit New Jersey after Andreas Johnsson scored two goals in the Devils’ 4-2 victory over the Penguins.

New Jersey finished 19-30-7 overall with a 7-18-3 record at home in the 2020-21 season. The Devils averaged 2.6 goals on 28.8 shots per game last season.

Columbus finished 18-26-12 overall with a 7-17-4 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Blue Jackets compiled an .899 save percentage while allowing 3.1 goals on 32.2 shots per game last season.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist: day to day (undisclosed).