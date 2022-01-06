How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on January 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Columbus, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets (15-15-1, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-16-5, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey and Columbus take the ice in Eastern Conference play.

The Devils are 9-8-3 in conference play. New Jersey ranks 20th in the NHL with 31.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Blue Jackets are 2-6-0 against opponents in the Metropolitan. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Jakub Voracek with 0.7.

Columbus took down New Jersey 4-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 21 assists and has 30 points this season. Jack Hughes has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 22 total assists and has 23 points. Alexandre Texier has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .859 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while allowing four goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Pavel Zacha: out (health and safety protocols), Yegor Sharangovich: out (health and safety protocols), Jimmy Vesey: out (covid-19), Nico Hischier: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Daniil Tarasov: day to day (lower body), Gavin Bayreuther: out (covid-19), Jake Bean: day to day (illness), Zach Werenski: out (health and safety protocols), Alexandre Texier: day to day (illness).