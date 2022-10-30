How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on October 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Columbus, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Metropolitan Division foes meet as Devils host the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (3-6-0, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (5-3-0, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New Jersey Devils for a matchup within the Metropolitan Division Sunday.

New Jersey went 27-46-9 overall and 9-14-3 in division play a season ago. The Devils had a -57 goal differential last season, scoring 245 goals while giving up 302.

Columbus had a 37-38-7 record overall while going 9-17-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division last season. The Blue Jackets averaged 3.2 goals on 30.0 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (lower body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood: day to day (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Jake Bean: day to day (illness), Joona Luoto: out (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (hip), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (elbow), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).