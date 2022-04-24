How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra and MSG2+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG2+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Detroit, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey hosts Detroit, looks to break home skid

Detroit Red Wings (30-39-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-43-8, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -170, Red Wings +142; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey plays Detroit looking to break its six-game home skid.

The Devils are 15-26-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 31.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.

The Red Wings are 8-14-3 against opponents from the Atlantic. Detroit averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

Detroit beat New Jersey 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 18. Dylan Larkin scored three goals for the Red Wings in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals, adding 30 assists and collecting 56 points. Jesper Boqvist has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Larkin leads the Red Wings with 31 goals and has 69 points. Jakub Vrana has six goals over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand), Jesper Bratt: day to day (illness).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: out for season (core), Alex Nedeljkovic: out (illness), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed), Filip Zadina: out for season (illness).