How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit (previously Fox Sports Detroit), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Detroit, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, and MSG+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

Detroit Red Wings vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey hosts Detroit on 7-game home skid

Detroit Red Wings (31-40-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-45-9, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -158, Red Wings +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Detroit looking to stop its seven-game home slide.

The Devils are 15-28-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Reilly Walsh with 1.0.

The Red Wings are 21-23-5 in conference matchups. Detroit averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

In their last meeting on April 24, Detroit won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals and has 56 points. Pavel Zacha has 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Kyle Criscuolo leads the Red Wings with a plus-one in five games this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 3-4-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 2.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), P.K. Subban: day to day (illness), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand), Tomas Tatar: day to day (illness), Nico Hischier: day to day (illness), Andreas Johnsson: day to day (illness).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: out for season (core), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed), Filip Zadina: out for season (illness).

