How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on December 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+.

New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST

TV: MSG+

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Draisaitl and Edmonton take on New Jersey

Edmonton Oilers (18-12-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (11-15-5, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton take on New Jersey. He’s first in the in the NHL with 50 points, scoring 24 goals and totaling 26 assists.

The Devils are 7-7-3 at home. New Jersey averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Mason Geertsen leads the team serving 43 total minutes.

The Oilers are 8-6-0 on the road. Edmonton is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Draisaitl with 24.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 27 points, scoring nine goals and collecting 18 assists. Jack Hughes has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Draisaitl has 50 total points while scoring 24 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .863 save percentage.

Oilers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Christian Jaros: out (covid-19), P.K. Subban: out (covid-19), Ryan Graves: day to day (health protocols), Jesper Bratt: day to day (illness), Jimmy Vesey: out (covid-19), Nico Hischier: day to day (health protocols).

Oilers: Devin Shore: out (covid-19), Darnell Nurse: out (covid-19), William Lagesson: out (covid-19), Jesse Puljujarvi: out (covid-19).