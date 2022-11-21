How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on November 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers

In New York the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Edmonton Oilers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: Devils bring 12-game win streak into matchup against the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (9-7-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-3-0, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils come into a matchup against the Edmonton Oilers as winners of 12 straight games.

New Jersey has a 13-3-0 record overall and a 7-2-0 record on its home ice. The Devils have a +21 scoring differential, with 60 total goals scored and 39 conceded.

Edmonton has a 9-7-0 record overall and a 5-2-0 record on the road. The Oilers have scored 19 power-play goals, which leads NHL play.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Devils won 4-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has nine goals and 10 assists for the Devils. Jack Hughes has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has nine goals and 19 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has eight goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 10-0-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.9 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Oilers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (knee), Ondrej Palat: out (groin), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip).

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Evander Kane: out (wrist), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).