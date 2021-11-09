How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers

In Florida, New Jersey, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of Florida and New Jersey, you can also stream the New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Florida Panthers vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey hosts Florida after shootout win

By The Associated Press

Florida Panthers (10-1-1, first in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (5-3-2, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +122, Panthers -144; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the Florida Panthers after the Devils took down San Jose 3-2 in a shootout.

New Jersey went 19-30-7 overall and 7-18-3 at home in the 2020-21 season. The Devils averaged 2.9 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes per game.

Florida went 37-14-5 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 17-9-2 on the road. The Panthers averaged 3.4 goals and 5.6 assists per game last season.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Devils: Mackenzie Blackwood: out (lower body), Dougie Hamilton: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers: Sam Bennett: day to day (upper body), Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (upper body).