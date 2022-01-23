How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, and MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Los Angeles, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Los Angeles Kings vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey hosts Los Angeles after Bastian's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (20-16-5, third in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (15-19-5, sixth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +112, Kings -135; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit New Jersey after Nathan Bastian scored two goals in the Devils’ 7-4 win over the Hurricanes.

The Devils have gone 10-8-3 in home games. New Jersey has scored 114 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jesper Bratt leads the team with 11.

The Kings are 7-6-3 on the road. Los Angeles is 30th in the NHL with 35.4 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

Los Angeles knocked off New Jersey 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bratt has 34 total points for the Devils, 11 goals and 23 assists. Jack Hughes has five goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Matt Roy leads the Kings with a plus-12 in 41 games this season. Phillip Danault has six goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .877 save percentage.

Kings: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: A.J. Greer: day to day (undisclosed).

Kings: Adrian Kempe: out (covid-19).