How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the New Jersey Devils face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, MSG+, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, and Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Minnesota Wild

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Wild games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New Jersey Devils games all year long.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York and Minneapolis, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Wild vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey hosts Minnesota after Sharangovich's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Minnesota Wild (11-6-1, second in the Central) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-5-3, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils +106, Wild -126; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the Minnesota Wild after Yegor Sharangovich scored two goals in the Devils’ 5-3 victory over the Lightning.

The Devils have gone 5-3-1 in home games. New Jersey ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.9 assists per game, led by P.K. Subban with 0.5.

The Wild are 6-4-1 in road games. Minnesota is ninth in the NHL with 33.5 shots per game and is averaging 3.5 goals.

The teams square off Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesper Bratt has 12 total points for the Devils, four goals and eight assists. Dawson Mercer has 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Ryan Hartman leads the Wild with nine goals and has 13 points. Kirill Kaprizov has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Jesper Boqvist: day to day (upper body).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: day to day (lower body).