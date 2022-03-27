How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG2+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey hosts conference rival Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (18-37-10, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (23-37-5, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -159, Canadiens +135; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal faces New Jersey in Eastern Conference action.

The Devils are 14-21-3 in conference matchups. New Jersey leads the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt averaging 0.7.

The Canadiens are 11-21-3 in conference games. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Nick Suzuki leads them with 18 total goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 8, New Jersey won 7-1. Michael McLeod scored two goals for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 22 goals and has 52 points. Bratt has three goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Suzuki has 49 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 31 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Pavel Zacha: day to day (upper-body).

Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (lower body), Jeff Petry: out (lower body).