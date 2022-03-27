 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on MSG and MSG2+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens

In New York the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----
MSG2+≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG and MSG2+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG and MSG2+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey hosts conference rival Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (18-37-10, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (23-37-5, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -159, Canadiens +135; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal faces New Jersey in Eastern Conference action.

The Devils are 14-21-3 in conference matchups. New Jersey leads the Eastern Conference with 5.2 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt averaging 0.7.

The Canadiens are 11-21-3 in conference games. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Nick Suzuki leads them with 18 total goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 8, New Jersey won 7-1. Michael McLeod scored two goals for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 22 goals and has 52 points. Bratt has three goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Suzuki has 49 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 31 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.2 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-3-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Pavel Zacha: day to day (upper-body).

Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (lower body), Jeff Petry: out (lower body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.