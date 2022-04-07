How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils Game Live Online on April 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the New Jersey Devils face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens

When: Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG2+

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In New York the game is streaming on MSG2+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils Game Preview: New Jersey plays Montreal on 3-game home slide

Montreal Canadiens (19-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. New Jersey Devils (24-40-6, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Montreal looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Devils are 15-24-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 78 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 12-24-4 in Eastern Conference play. Montreal is the last team in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.2 assists per game. Nick Suzuki leads them with 33 total assists.

In their last matchup on March 27, New Jersey won 3-2. Jack Hughes recorded a team-high 2 points for the Devils.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals and has 56 points. Nico Hischier has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Jesse Ylonen leads the Canadiens with a plus-four in 12 games this season. Cole Caufield has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.5 goals per game with an .862 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Miles Wood: day to day (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Nathan Bastian: day to day (undisclosed).

Canadiens: Jeff Petry: out (lower body), Michael Pezzetta: day to day (upper body).